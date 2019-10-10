FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela will not seek a fourth term of office.
Wukela made the announcement Thursday at the beginning of his state of the city address at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon at the Florence Center.
In Florence, the office of mayor and two at-large city council seats are up for election every four years on the same cycle as the Presidential elections, such as 2012, 2016, and 2020. The four remaining members, three district seats and one at-large seat, are elected on the same cycle as the governor, as in 2014, 2018 and 2022.
Wukela has served three terms of office as mayor. He was elected in 2008 by one vote over incumbent Frank Willis and re-elected in 2012 and 2016.
