DARLINGTON, S.C. — A man and a woman were shot Wednesday night in Darlington, apparently while they were both in the same car, according to Darlington police.
In an email to news media, police Capt. Kimberly Nelson said someone reported to Central Dispatch about 8 p.m. that a black Mustang was being driven recklessly leaving Calhoun Street and turning onto to Pearl Street.
Nelson wrote: “While officers were responding they received two calls, one was that a female victim was on Chestnut Street who had been shot and that a male victim was on Pearl Street, who had also been shot. When officers met with the victims, they learned that both victims had been in the same black Mustang when they received their injuries.”
The two were taken to a hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.
The police department is asking anyone with any information about the shootings to call 843-398-4026.
