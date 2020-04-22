FLORENCE, S.C. — The S.C. Law Enforcement Division was called to Florence Wednesday night to investigate a fatal shooting involving an officer.
The person who was killed was shot by a city officer, according to a source.
The Florence Police Department confirmed that “an officer involved shooting” occurred in the 700 block of Ventura Court but said any further information would come from SLED.
No details were available from SLED, but public information officer Tommy Crosby confirmed that SLED investigators had been sent to Florence.
It is common for a law enforcement agency to request a SLED investigation when an officer is involved in a shooting.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that one person was dead and "It was not the police officer." He gave no other details.
