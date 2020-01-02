FLORENCE, S.C. – A 13-year-old Florence girl is missing and is possibly being held against her will, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the girl is Tleyah Adriane Bethea, of 2307 Pine Court. She was last seen about 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
A media advisory from the sheriff’s office said:
“According to family members, Tleyah is believed have left her residence willingly, but now may be held against her will. Investigators have reason to believe Tleyah may also be associated with a white van driven by a white male and may be located in the vicinity of Mullins, SC.”
Tleyah is described as a black female about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with long black braided hair. Tleyah may be wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas with a gray or black jacket.
Anyone with knowledge regarding the whereabouts of Tleyah is asked to contact sheriff’s investigators at 843 665-2121, ext. 498, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
