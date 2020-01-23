FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Police Department is seeking to identify a man wanted for questioning in reference to leaving the scene of a collision on Dargan Street, near Pine Street, on Jan. 14.
The police sent a photo to news media Thursday and asked that anyone with information contact the Florence Police Department at 843-6653191.
