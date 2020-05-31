FLORENCE, S.C. – As much of the nation reacts to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands and knee of a police officer, Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler issued a statement Sunday.
“We are a police department committed to our citizens and to our community partnerships and we are angry and appalled by another crime being committed by rogue cops who have, yet again, tarnished the badges of law enforcement across this nation,” Heidler said.
“We condemn this senseless act and we stand firmly with our citizens who are rightfully outraged by this atrocity.
“We pray for peace and for justice to prevail.”
