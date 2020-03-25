FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man died in a shooting Tuesday night or Wednesday morning in Timmonsville.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified him as Shawn Michael Gibson. He was 28.
Von Lutcken said a pedestrian found Gibson on East Byrd Street about 1:20 a.m. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. His body will be autopsied Thursday at the Medical Unversity of South Carolina in Charleston.
Timmonsville police and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.
