COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined a coalition of all state and territory attorneys general in fighting against fentanyl.
The coalition urges Congress to pass the Federal Initiative to Guarantee Health by Targeting (FIGHT) Fentanyl Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by U.S. Senators Rob Portman of Ohio, a Republican, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat.
The act permanently classifies fentanyl as a Schedule I drug. Schedule I drugs are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.
“Fentanyl is a lethal drug even in tiny amounts and carfentanil can be over 100 times more potent than fentanyl,” Wilson said. “A person might just as well take rat poison. Fentanyl is a ticket to death.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a temporary scheduling order in February 2018 to schedule fentanyl-related substances that has allowed federal law enforcement authorities to bring criminal actions against individuals who manufacture, distribute or handle the substances.
This scheduling order is set to expire less than two months from now on Feb. 6. The FIGHT Fentanyl Act codifies DEA precedent to schedule fentanyl-related substances.
In the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 72,000 drug-related deaths in the United States in 2017. Of those deaths, roughly 40% involved fentanyl or a fentanyl-related compound.
