FLORENCE, S.C. – If you’re looking to get lucky this weekend, downtown Florence is the place to be.
Now, now , dirty minds, not that kind of lucky. … Lucky as in four-leaf clovers and leprechauns.
The Junior League of Florence will kick off the street party season Friday night with its seventh annual Lucky Shamrock Festival. The festival promises fun for all ages with live music, dancing, beverages of all kinds and a children’s zone.
“This is truly a family-friendly, fun event with something for everybody,” festival chairwoman Brittni Welsh of the Junior League said. “If you like live music and kicking back with a cool beverage, this is the place for you to be.”
The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Dargan Street with The Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band scheduled to take the stage about 6 p.m. With a wide variety of cover tunes ranging from Top 40 to blues to funk and country, the band’s sure to provide the perfect soundtrack for some street party dancing.
“Oh, yeah, there’s definitely going to be dancing,” Welsh said. “We just want everybody to come out and have fun. They can bring a chair, sit back and relax or get up and dance. It will definitely be a good time.”
Food trucks and vendors will be on hand with plenty of dining and beverage options. But while beverages of the alcoholic and nonalcoholic variety will be flowing, the beer won’t be green this year. Despite the St. Patty’s tradition, organizers were told they’ll have to stick to golden brews because the green dyes clog up tap lines.
Still, there will be plenty of Irish beers on tap for those who want to get into the spirit and celebrate the Celtic heritage. There will also be spiked seltzers for sale, in addition to plenty of nonalcoholic beverage options.
Little leprechauns will have plenty to keep them busy as well. The kid’s zone will feature a coloring area, face-painting, a balloon artist and inflatables. The balloons and coloring are free, but the inflatables will require the purchase of tickets.
“We’ll have lots of stuff for the kids. They all have a great time,” Welsh said. “The whole focus of the event is family fun, so we truly want everyone to have a good time.”
The Junior League held its first Lucky Shamrock party in 2014. It was such a hit, members decided to make it an annual tradition – one that’s grown to be Florence’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
The festival brings the community together for some fun and fellowship but also serves as one of the League’s major fundraisers, enabling the nonprofit organization to give back to the community through grants and scholarships.
Since 1948, the League has been a driving philanthropic force in Florence, giving thousands of dollars and hours in time to multiple women’s and children’s organizations. In the past year, special projects have included book drives and coat drives in several of Florence District 1’s elementary schools.
“The main focus of the Junior League is the advancement of women and children,” Welsh said. “We’re a group of women dedicated to volunteering and serving. We’re absolutely nonprofit, so Lucky Shamrock and our other fundraisers allow us to give back to the community.”
Friday’s event is supported by the Downtown Florence Development Corporation, and corporation director Hannah Davis said her office is always eager to assist in bringing community events to the downtown area.
“We love having events like these downtown,” Davis said. “Of course, first and foremost, they bring so many people downtown, and we have such diverse events with such diverse attendees, I feel like they constantly bring new waves of people who have never been downtown before … or at least haven’t been in recent years to see all the changes.
“In addition, events like the Lucky Shamrock don’t go on real late. They’re over early, which leaves plenty of time after the event for people to filter into the dining and entertainment venues throughout downtown. So that’s where you see the economic impact, which is great for everyone.”
The Lucky Shamrock Festival is open to the public, and admission is free. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.
