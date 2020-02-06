Update from McDowell County Emergency Management at 10:30 p.m.:
"Two car motor vehicle crash resulting in two patients being pronounced dead at the scene."
More information will be released on Friday as it becomes available.
***
The NC Highway Patrol is the main investigating agency. No additional information is available at this time.
9:15 pm -- According to emergency radio traffic, US 221 bypass in Marion southbound has been shut down due to an accident near the Tate Street exit. Please avoid the area.
