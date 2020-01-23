FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in reference to a motor vehicle theft from Title Express at 1620 S. Irby St.
Police said the theft happened Monday after a man inquired about a 2006 navy-blue Mercedes that was for sale. The man obtained a key but didn’t return it, and the car was stolen that night, the police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
