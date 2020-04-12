WILMINGTON, N.C. – Tornadoes and/or strong wind gusts are expect Monday morning in the Pee Dee as a severe weather system in the South moves in from the west.
Maximum wind gusts of 38 mph are expected in Florence, where 1½ to 2 inches of rain are in the forecast.
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 60 mph and tornadoes are possible across the region with these storms. Some large hail and frequent lightning is also possible.
A wind advisory is in effect Monday for southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph ahead of the cold front, according to a Sunday afternoon briefing from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina. Also, a gale warning remains in effect for the adjacent Atlantic waters.
The primary severe weather threats are damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and tornadoes. Some large hail and frequent lightning also are possibilities.
These adverse conditions could also pose a threat to any outdoor tents and other temporary structures, the National Weather Service warned.
Non-thunderstorms southerly wind gusts up 40 to 50 mph are possible as this weather system moves through.
The strongest non-thunderstorm winds gusts are expected to develop early Monday and persist through the day.
