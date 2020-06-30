Who would have thought an AIDS service organization staffed by social workers and nurses, would become a major health care provider in South Carolina? Who, indeed?; well, Renee Lambert, Deena Hilton and Carl Humphries. And they were right.
HopeHealth, previously known as “Hope for the Pee Dee,” a community health center serving about 50,000 patients with new buildings in Florence and elsewhere, with more planned, arose from very humble beginnings. In 1991 a small group of volunteers providing practical and psychological support to a few folks with HIV-AIDS started a clinic for AIDS patients in Florence, working with care team in Conway.
The new clinic brought on its first case manager in 1995, Renee Lambert. The small staff became adept at fund raising with some prominent local events often promoted by important Florentines.
The fledging clinic first received federal funding in 1997; the grant was dedicated to AIDS case management services in the six counties around the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. Renee and Deena came on as the first official employees. In 2000 Carl Humphries was hired to provide further management.
Carl grew up in a military family, mostly in the D.C. area, eventually attending the University of South Carolina, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in social work. He then worked for about six years for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, primarily in AIDS patient case management and support services. The department recognized his management skills and honed them with the department’s internal management training courses, reinforced later with advanced management and business classes at the Francis Marion University and the University of North Carolina.
Despite Carl’s obvious success at HopeHealth, he remains quiet, mild mannered, a consensus builder and a dedicated Christian and family man. He loves golf. But Carl is also built tough; investigating some boys playing next door to his old Evans Street office, he was accidentally shot in the leg with a BB. Believe it or not, he was rejected the first time he applied for the Hope for the Pee Dee executive position.
Primary health care services for AIDS patients began in 2002 with more federal funding.
In 2004 a new name: HopeHealth Inc. to brand the clinic’s expanded services to the general populace. The new company also moved into HIV prevention, working with the U.S. Center for Disease Control. In 2005 it began to build new clinics in Aiken, Orangeburg and Florence and expanded to Bamburg and Calhoun counties. By 2007 HopeHealth was a full-service community health system.
Important expansion came in 2013 with the acquisition of Black River Health Care adding existing primary health care clinics in lower Florence County, Williamsburg and Clarendon counties to the HopeHealth corporate network.
An important momentum change came in 2014 with the groundbreaking of a new administrative and medical plaza in Florence. The new facility allows space for medical specialties including behavioral health, psychiatry, pediatrics, women’s health, pain management, rheumatology, endocrinology, dentistry, substance abuse and radiology, as well as expanded pharmacy services managed by Longs Drugs.
Within Florence itself, HopeHealth now has other centers at Francis Marion University, Bethea Nursing Home and on Palmetto Street.
All this growth has been spectacular and a credit to the organization’s leadership. The general budget has grown about 20 times since 2007 with a staff now over 500 serving in 12 sites plus three Ryan White clinics (dedicated AIDS clinics) and a child abuse subsidiary. Medical services have also further expanded to include diabetes management, chiropractic care and infectious disease. After-hours health care is now offered.
The Irby Street Plaza headquarters is an architectural landmark in Florence and the HopeHealth nerve center.
Carl Humphries remains the CEO.
Indeed, there IS Hope in Health, right here in Florence.
This essay written with the editorial and historical assistance of the HopeHealth executive staff.
