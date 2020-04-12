COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two additional coronavirus deaths and 113 additional cases were reported Sunday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,319 and those who have died to 82.
Six additional cases in Florence County brought the total to 72.
One death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County. There was a death that occurred in a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Greenville County.
The number of new cases by county:
Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (8), Chester (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (2), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Florence (6), Greenville (14), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (10), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (2), York (7).
Georgetown County lost one case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another state.
Beyond Florence County in the Pee Dee, Darlington County reports 39 cases, Chesterfield County 22 cases, Williamsburg County 15 cases, Marlboro County 14 cases, Marion County seven cases and one death and Dillon County five cases.
As of Saturday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,335 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,225 were positive and 9,110 were negative. A total of 31,426 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Sunday morning, 5,898 hospital beds were available and 5,715 were utilized, which is a 50.8% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
