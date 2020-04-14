FLORENCE, S.C. — A lawyer has given notice of intent to file a lawsuit over the death an inmate in the Florence County Detention Center in 2018.
The lawyer, James B. Moore III of Georgetown, filed the notice of intent to sue on Monday. Moore was acting on behalf of the personal representative of Kevin Gordon.
The lawsuit, alleging medical malpractice, could be filed against Florence County, the Florence County Sheriff's Office, a local doctor, a local psychiatrist and three nurses.
Gordon reportedly had a well-documented history of mental illness, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia and visual and auditory hallucinations.
According to the notice, Gordon was arrested at McLeod Regional Medical Center on Feb. 21, 2018, and charged with a misdemeanor.
Florence County court records do not indicate that any charges were filed against Gordon after Feb. 17, 2000.
Though Gordon had been deemed "mentally stable" by the staff at McLeod, his mental health deteriorated after he was booked into the detention center, according to the notice.
"... His condition deteriorated necessitating psychiatric intervention and placement on suicide watch within a 'maximum segregation' cell for for direct supervision," the notice says. "Throughout his detainment ... Mr Gordon's medical symptoms were misunderstood as noncompliance resulting in Mr. Gordon being repeatedly gassed with chemical munitions, placed in a restraint chair for prolonged periods of time, tased, and socially isolated."
Gordon was reportedly placed on suicide watch for the majority of his time in the detention center.
The notice adds that the forms of punishment were known to those being sued and caused further deterioration in Gordon's mental and physical health.
Gordon was reportedly gassed with pepper spray on May 1, 2018, because he was kicking his cell door. The notice notes that shortly after being gassed, Gordon was seen on the floor shaking and foaming at the mouth.
"Despite this apparent seizure activity and obvious sign of mental distress, Mr. Gordon was provided with no medical attention from the Defendants," the notice continues.
Then, on Oct. 17, 2018, an officer found Gordon lying on the floor of his cell unresponsive next to bodily fluids.
Gordon was reportedly seen by two of the nurses on that day but did not sign the medication administration records, as he was in poor health and had vomit on his hands.
"Upon information and belief, despite Mr. Gordon's open and obvious medical conditions, he was not provided medical attention on Oct. 17, 2018 or Oct. 18, 2018, nor was he evaluated or provided access to a physician," the notice continues.
At 6 a.m. on Oct. 19, the third nurse located Gordon on the floor of his cell.
The notice alleges that Gordon was too weak to stand and displayed open and obvious signs of medical distress.
The nurse allegedly did not provide him with medical attention.
Two hours and 24 minutes later, Gordon was found again unresponsive in his cell.
Medical personnel were notified and determined that Gordon had no pulse and Florence County Emergency Medical Services were contacted.
The notice alleges that Florence County EMS was told that Gordon had become unresponsive 15 minutes earlier but noted that Gordon's condition "suggested a 'considerably longer downtime.'"
Gordon had reportedly not eaten in three or four days, according to the notice.
Later, an autopsy was performed. The cause of death was determined to be a small bowel obstruction arising from the ingestion of a foreign material described as consistent with Gordon ingesting his mattress.
The autopsy also reportedly noted that Gordon was dehydrated.
The notice alleges that Gordon's complaints of his condition were relayed to the staff and medical personnel of the detention center, but at no point was Gordon properly evaluated for his complaints.
Thus, those listed in the notice failed to exercise reasonable care.
And had it not been for this, Gordon would not have died.
The dispute is subject to pre-suit mediation within 120 days.
Gordon's death is also the subject of an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
