HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Ghosts, goblins and princesses flocked to the T.B. Thomas Sports Center Saturday morning for CareSouth Carolina’s annual Fall Festival.
From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., attendees enjoyed games, food, inflatables, tattoos, vendors, music, free health screenings and information, and plenty of candy.
“What a great turnout for our fourth annual trunk-or-treat event,” said Joe Bittle, chief of community health for CareSouth Carolina. “This is a great opportunity for us to have a fun time with the community and provide health information and screenings to those residents of the Pee Dee area. What better place to have this indoors than the T.B. Thomas Sports Center.”
The threat of inclement weather didn’t stop more than 500 children and their families from enjoying the morning.
As part of the festival, CareSouth Carolina’s judge panel awarded first, second and third place to the most creative decorated tables for “trunk-or-treat.” “Wild life (3rd),” “Game Store (2nd)” and “Coco (1st)” were the winners.
CareSouth Carolina is a private, nonprofit organization with community health centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.
Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans choice provider.
