HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Pee Dee residents will have the opportunity lace up their running shoes in support of community-wide health and access to care at 8 a.m. Saturday during CareSouth Carolina’s annual Run2Care 5K run.
Runners and walkers will race across the city of Hartsville. All proceeds will go to the CareFIRST Carolina foundation. The money raised for the event will be directed toward two basic categories: improving access to care for those in need and improving the health of people in care.
The event will begin at the Hartsville YMCA, 111 E. Carolina Ave. in Hartsville.
In addition to the main event, there will be health screenings and education, as well as major prizes and giveaways.
Participants can register for $25 at caresouthcarolinarun2care5k.itsyourrace.com/ or for $30 on the day of the event. Strollers and pets on a leash are welcome.
For more information, call 843-309-8347.
CareSouth Carolina, a private, nonprofit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina, operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.
Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, substance-use prevention, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans choice provider.
CareFIRST Carolina is an independent supporting foundation dedicated to financially supporting the mission of CareSouth Carolina. Together, we provide and improve access to health and support services to those who need them most.
