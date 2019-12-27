I get a strange comforting feeling when I watch Law and Order, and I have managed to find a streaming channel that shows back-to-back episodes of it. It is interesting to me, but also formulaic. Incredibly predictable.
I hope you will stay with me, because this letter is not really about a television show. It is about the ways in which we love the televised perfection of addressing crime and how we hold the belief that the innocent will triumph and the guilty will be punished.
If you are unfamiliar with the program:
I. There is a suspected crime. The detectives come in and examine the evidence to see if a crime may have been committed.
II. They interview everyone they feel may know something about the crime, but they do it separately so that none of the suspects know what anyone else has said. This is to see if all the stories match.
III. If there is enough possible evidence, the suspects and witnesses get called in for formal questioning. If all the research and all the questioning point toward a possible crime, the detectives approach a prosecutor.
IV. If a prosecutor is brought in (because the evidence is strong), charges are filed, and evidence is presented to a grand jury for especially complex cases. If order is maintained, law prevails and the innocent go free. The guilty are punished.
Today we are living in a mixed-up Law and Order world, and we would like to think we do not already know the sad outcome. The jury has already made up its mind regarding the evidence provided. In a Law and Order episode, these jurors would be excused from duty, and people who refused subpoenas would be jailed. Of course, accused people have no obligation to provide evidence to defend themselves, but the outcome would not be good for the innocent, if they are indeed innocent. And if they are innocent, why not defend themselves?
Like the House of Representatives, the grand jury does not decide the verdict. It simply states whether it thinks there is enough evidence to go to trial. Like impeachment.
But here is where my beloved Law and Order goes completely off the rails. The whole jury in the Senate thinks they do not need to see the actual evidence. Our own senator, Lindsey Graham, has openly stated that he does not care about the evidence at all. What? What kind of crazy episode is this? In the real world of law and order, such jurors would be excused.
Furthermore, why has the accused refused to allow others to present defending evidence? Is there none? Where is Law and Order when we need it most? It is my least favorite show, and you can watch it on C-Span.
ANGELA KUBINEC
Florence
