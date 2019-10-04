CHARLESTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court has set a date for mandatory e-filing in Charleston County.
The court issued an order with the new date Monday, Sept. 30. The court previously issued an order in September delaying e-filing because of Hurricane Dorian. The original date set in a third order issued Aug. 29 set e-filing on Sept. 18.
E-filing refers to the electronic filing of documents in lieu of paper filing. The website of the South Carolina Judicial Department’s website says that e-filing will require less time and resources to file documents and will provide quicker access to documents. The website also says e-filing will improve efficiency by making it possible to file court documents 24/7/365.
According to the order, all filings in common-pleas cases commenced or pending in Charleston County must be e-filed if the filing party is represented by an attorney and the type of case is not excluded from the pilot program beginning Sept. 18.
The common-pleas courts of South Carolina are the primary beginning point for civil, meaning non-criminal, lawsuits filed in South Carolina.
With the addition of Charleston, all 46 counties in South Carolina would have been added to the e-filing pilot program that started Dec. 1, 2015, by another order of the Supreme Court of South Carolina. In the Pee Dee, Williamsburg County (Feb. 2, 2016), Florence County (Oct. 2, 2018), Marion County (Oct. 30, 2018), Darlington County (Feb. 5), and Dillon County (Feb. 26) have been added to the e-filing pilot program.
