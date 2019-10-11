Florence, S.C. – Kyle Dunlap, an expert in children’s play, will be speaking to parents and teachers of young children about the importance of self-initiated play from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the R.N. Beck Child Development Center.
The event, sponsored by The School Foundation and Florence One Schools, is part of the Count 5! campaign. The event will focus on those who care for children ages birth to six years.
A light supper will be served prior to the event for participants. All interested citizens, parents and child care providers are invited.
Dunlap will explain children’s development, their basic needs, types of play and the adult role in children’s learning during play.
“Kyle’s work has been the basis of Florence 1’s ‘School on the Move Initiative,’” said Floyd Creech, director of school readiness.
Dunlap is an educational consultant and specialist in young children and their development. Dunlap is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. She has taught children from birth to age 6 in Princeton, N.J., and Chapel Hill, N.C. She currently leads parent/child classes and is a parenting consultant.
For additional information on Dunlap, visit her website at www.transformyourparenting.com.
The R.N. Beck Child Development Center will be open at 5:30 p.m. for tours prior to the event. Contact Eleanor Ford at 843-673-1129 for additional information.
For additional information, please contact Debbie Hyler, executive director of The School Foundation, at 843-662-9996, dhyler@theschoolfoundation.org, or visit their website at www.theschoolfoundation.org.
