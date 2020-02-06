JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Residents of Johnsonville will have an opportunity to sound off about their ideas regarding how money from a potential third capital projects sales tax could be spent. A referendum, regarding the collection of the tax in Florence County, is set for November.
A 6 p.m. meeting on Feb. 11 in the city's community center on Hampton Avenue will allow city of Johnsonville officials to gather information from residents, said David Mace, the city's downtown developer.
During the Feb. 4 city council meeting in Johnsonville, council members discussed their suggestions for ways to spend the money. Within the next few weeks, a list of uses will be given to the county's capital projects sale tax committee for consideration, said City Administrator Jim Smith.
Among their suggestions for how money might be spent to benefit Johnsonville-area residents and businesses were improvements to the golf course, water and sewer improvements, purchase of park equipment, installation of a splash pad and the converting of overhead utility lines to buried ones.
Other ideas that council members have discussed include wayfaring signage, re-lamping of lighting along Broadway Street, and construction of a new material storage facility for the city's water department.
Money from the most recent capital projects sale tax was spent on water and sewer improvements.
Several council members believe an improved golf course will bring golfers to the city and improve the local economy. The construction of a transfer station is among the items needed for the city, Smith said.
Council member Frankie Poston said those members of the area who don't play golf have not been made to realize how improvements there will benefit the city as a whole.
In other business at the meeting, council members presented a proclamation to two Fairview Lane residents for their efforts in rescuing a grandmother and grandchild from a house fire in January, received the audit of the 2018-19 fiscal year and viewed a presentation regarding the purchase of audiovisual equipment for the new complex.
Grant Davis with Mauldin & Jenkins gave the audit recap, explaining to the council that the city spent more than it took in during the past year, though the city maintains a net positive in its governmental activities.
Revenue exceeded the projected budget, Davis told the council members, but the expenses also exceeded that increase. The city is nearing the end of its 2019-2020 fiscal year and will soon begin developing the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Creative Consultants employee Corey Anderson presented audiovisual equipment choices for the new municipal complex to the council, saying while the slab and foundations are being completed is the time to wire the building for future needs.
The new council chambers can be used for other community meetings, he said, and now is the time to consider what the needs will be, from recording devices and microphones and amplification to video monitors and televisions.
Council member Gary Arthurs said he doesn't want to get something that will quickly become outdated. "We want to make sure the infrastructure is in place so we can add to it as needed," he said.
Mayor Johnny Hanna appointed chairs to serve on the council's six committees. Chair of the Public Safety Committee is Marie Haselden; chair of the Finance Committee is Doolittle Stone; chair of the Planning and Economic Committee is the Rev. Dennis Baily; chair of the Water and Sewer Committee is Jamie Altman; chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee is Frankie Poston; and chair of the Administration Committee is Gary Arthurs.
Council members also are tasked with serving on two other committees, Hanna said. He asked chairs to present information gathered from their committees to the administrator to be brought before the council.
In his administrator's report, Smith talked about efforts to improve the city's code compliance. Smith said the city is working with Florence County Planning Department officials to look at code enforcement issues.
Smith said the municipal code ordinances are up for being rewritten. He told council members they will be reading those over the next six to eight months before adopting.
Mace presented council a video presentation that will be submitted to a television reality show, as part of a contest for a town "makeover."
Council member Poston asked for the council to make plans to provide restrooms at Hampton Street Park, saying the "kids deserve" something there. As a grandparent, Poston said, he recently had to take his granddaughter to his house, as there are no restroom facilities at the park.
The council agreed to look into a temporary and a permanent solution.
The council went into a closed session to discuss "matters relating to the proposed location, expansion, or the provision of services encouraging location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body." No action was taken after coming out of the closed session.
