FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted Thursday to move the district to a year-round schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
Board members Alexis Pipkins and John Galloway voted against the year-round schedule.
Hayley Cagle, the director of school improvement, presented the differences of the year-round and conventional calendars prior to the vote.
“It was quite in large that the community preferred this program,” Cagle said.
In January the district sent out surveys to all employees and parents and received positive responses from the surveys. More than 83% of staff and 73% of stakeholders prefer the year-round calendar, according to the district survey.
With the year-round calendar, teachers will return to school July 27 and students will return Aug. 3, which is two weeks earlier than under the conventional calendar.
On the year-round schedule, students will have a fall intercession Oct. 5-9 and a spring intercession March 29-April 9.
The first semester will also end prior to the winter break, which the semester ends on the traditional schedule in January.
Cagle said they considered several items when looking at this new schedule, including previously planned vacations and camps, day care during breaks, high school sports accommodating the breaks and exams.
Cagle said for families who have already scheduled vacations or camps, those days will be excused for those students.
For students needing day care during the intermissions, Cagle talked with several local day cares that would be willing to follow the district’s schedule. The district will also provide free child care for the first year for students.
Several board members weighed in on the year-round schedule.
Galloway applauded the work of the committee that put together the schedule, but he asked if the district could wait until the following year to implement the schedule.
Nearly every seat in the Poynor auditorium was filled for the meeting, including the balcony seats, which aren’t normally filled. Nearly half the crowd wore green shirts to show support for the superintendent, Richard O'Malley.
Public participation lasted nearly two hours. Several people spoke out in support of the superintendent and the changes he has implemented. Others spoke out about problems they see in the district.
Brian Denny, director of programs for exceptional children, said the district has a vision for the first time in a long time.
Denny said cited areas of growth in the district, including equal opportunities for all students, compliance with federal programs for IEPs and the addition of inclusive playground equipment and sensory rooms.
“For a long time we have a district that other districts look at,” Denny said. “Finally, we are becoming a district that other districts look to.”
Robert LeMaster, a parent of two Florence One students, thanked the board for being wise enough to hire O’Malley.
“It’s not because he’s intelligent … It’s because he has the same priorities I do: that,” LeMaster said, pointing to his two children who attended the meeting with him.
LeMaster said change is difficult, but it is an obligation to do what is best for the kids because they are at the mercy of adults to make decisions for them.
Community member James Williams said it is good to appreciate the good that happens in the district, but it’s a mistake to acknowledge the other things that take place in our district.
“There are former food service workers whose lives have been turned upside down because of decisions that were made that were not sensitive,” Williams said.
