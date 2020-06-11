FLORENCE, S.C. — An 18-wheeler truck overturned Thursday on Interstate 95 south at mile marker 173, according to the Highway Patrol.
The truck was reported to be carrying 8,000 pounds of watermelons when it overturned. There were no injuries.
The Highway Patrol said traffic was expected to be delayed for several hours.
