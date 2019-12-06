LAKE CITY, S.C. — The “after dark” Christmas parade in Lake City Friday night on Main Street kicked off holiday festivities. Shortly after the parade ended, at the corner of Main and Church streets, the town’s Christmas tree was lighted by The Grinch and Santa Claus.
About 500 people gathered for the parade and tree lighting. The parade is sponsored by the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce and the weekend festival is sponsored by Lake City Creative Alliance.
“Hometown Holidays Festival,” the first weekend in December in Lake City, offers events for kids and adults, along with Christmas shopping. Special events on Saturday will be on the Village Green on Henry street behind several Main Street merchants.
Live music and dance performances by area groups will highlight some of the free festivities on the green.
A temporary ice-skating rink will be set up as well. For information visit www.visitlakecitysc.com/festivals-events/hometown-holidays.
