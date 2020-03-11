DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving collided with a truck.
He was identified by Coroner Todd Hardee as Earl Glass. He was 80.
Hardee said the collision happened at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Green Street Road and High Hill Road.
No other details were available.
