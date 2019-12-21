SCHSL
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP.; ATT; YDS; TD; INT
Zayshaun Rice (WIL); 178;290;2,395;29;10
Jay Lester (DIL); 132; 188;2,364;24;4
Tyson Hall (CHER); 142;248;1,945;19;14
Hilshon Bailey (LC); 111;187;1,861;14;6
Owen Taylor (HART); 99;173;1,635;13;7
Marcus Chandler (MUL); 95;166;1,410;17;6
LaNorris Sellers (SF); 114;226;1,403;12;7
Savion Graves (JOHN); 171;1,205; 14.3;19;5
Antonio McKnight (CEM); 65;143;961;7;4
Hale Emerson (WF); 60;97;891;7;1
Josh Adams (CHES); 56; 134; 820; 7; 14
Jaquaze Myers (LEEC); 33;70;544;6;4
Trey Platt (LAT); 54; 103; 501; 3; 6
D.J. Bethea (LV); 18;34;501;7;1
Tyrone Perkins (DAR); 48;93;498;0;8
Lane Calcutt (HP); 25;54;404;7;2
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP; ATT; YDS; TD
Ja’Correous Ford (LV); 174;1,626;NA; 20
Terry McKithen (WF); 231;1,393;6.0;15
Hahsaun Wilson (SF); 216;1,268;5.9;12
Jaheim Wright (MCB); 207;1,292;6.2;7
Avery Harrison (LC); 142;1,229;7.9;10
Naquan Peeples (LEEC); 118;1,017;8.62;5
J’Shawn Anderson (HART); 133;1,003;7.5;8
Addarian Dawkins (LV); 117; 1,020; NA; 15
Marcus Chandler (MUL); 121;902:NA; 4
Qualiek Crawford (MAR); 141;884;6.3;10
Aaron Smith (MANN); 76;875;NA;10
Nemo Squire (DIL); 161;851;5.3;15
Dariyan Pendergrass (HART); 83; 831;10.0;6
Zayshaun Rice (WIL); 123;814;6.6;8
Kenyan Leggett (HP):93;763;8.2;12
Chris McRae (LAT); 117;739;6.3;2
Edward Benjamin (LEEC); 95;738;7.8;16
Antonio McKnight (CEM); 111;725;6.5;17
Caleb Wright (MANN); 118;706;NA;7
Nigel George (DIL); 89;694;7.8;9
Zion Baylor (CHER); 135;660;5.5;6
Joshua Ellerbe (CHER); 121;660;5.5;6
Carey Singletary (CEM); 92;642;7.0;7
Javorius Williams (DAR); 158;613;3.9;3
Micheal McInnis (LV); 96;601;NA; 6
James McBride (CHES); 131; 596; 4.6; 5
Tysean Johnson (LAT); 119;582;4.9; 0
Daquan Burroughs (JOHN); 63;567;9.0;7
Jalen McCray (LEEC); 85;566;6.6;3
Isaac Hemingway (MUL); 100;560;NA; 12
Hilshon Bailey (LC); 99;551;5.5;5
Floyd Eaddy (H-P); 91;543;5.9;2
Owen Taylor (HART); 106;524;4.9;8
Jay Lester (DIL); 94;520;5.5;13
Jaquaze Myers (LEEC); 70;503;7.2;4
Davian Coaxum (H-P); 84;502;5.9;4
Chris Austin (WIL); 74;500;6.7;3
Saeqwann McCullough (MAR); 61;471;7.7;4
Marvin Gordon (LV); 41:457; NA; 4
Darian McMillian (HART); 97;452;4.7;12
Nyziah Daniels(CEM); 59;425;7.2;6
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) REC; YDS; AVG; TD
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (DIL); 49;1,024;NA; 11
Jakobe Quillen (WIL); 62;937;15.1;14
Jalen Coit (CHER); 55;842;15.3;11
Alim Legette (MUL); 33;702;NA;5
Dajuan Reid (CEM); 35;625;17.9;7
Isaiah Brown (JOHN); 37;612;16.5;10
Dariyan Pendergrass (HART); 41; 634; 15.5; 6
Reggie Davis (CHER); 48;580;12.1;5
Quashod Singleton (DIL); 28;524;NA;3
Shamontae Burgess (LC); 33;519;15.7;5
BoBo McKinnon (DIL); 24;490;20.4;7
Sammy Pressley (MUL); 36;478;NA; 5
Jalen Thompson (CHES); 32; 455; 14.2; 4
Ji’travious Sherrills (WIL); 30;410;13.7;5
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 26;401;15.4;3
Kelvin Diggs (CHES); 19; 387; 20.4; 4
Tyae McWhite (SF); 35; 386; 11.0; 4
K.J. Rose (LC); 30;368;16.7;3
Yavin Smith (WIL); 21; 353; 16.8; 3
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 23; 318; 13.8; 1
Avery Harrison (LC); 12;313;16.5;1
Malik Eaddy (SF); 17;300;17.6;3
Dylan Snyder (WF); 27;296;NA;2
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Bailey Carroway (HART); 143
Justin Abraham (HART); 142
McKenny Goodale (CHER); 112
Cam Harper (SF); 108
Wanya Nesmith (LV); 108
Chandler Matthews (LAT); 104
Travon Johnson (DIL); 103
Shane McKenzie (LC); 102
T.J. Jackson (LC); 101
Ty King (DIL); 101
Branden Coles (JOHN); 100
Marquise Johnson (LV); 100
Khalil Fulton (LC); 96
Kevon Haigler (HART); 94
Jadon Scott (CHER); 93
Darrious Cooper (CEM); 93
Josh Sellers (CHES); 88
Russell Dowley (MUL); 88
Kenlarris Kelly (DAR); 87.5
Tyrin Jordan (CHER); 85
Jadarius Richardson (DAR); 84.5
Kobe Montgomery (CEM); 84
Tyrese Montgomery (CEM); 83
E.J. McClam (LC); 75
Nyziah Alston Daniels (CEM); 78
Tyree Mitchell (SF); 76
Matt Howard (SF); 75
Kyheim Bethea (MAR); 75
Trenton Brown (MANN); 74
Charles Barnes (WF); 74
Willie Carter (JOHN); 73
Xavier McIver (CHER); 73
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 73
Christian James (MAR); 71
Isaiah Fleming (LV); 70
Dylan Smith (HART); 69
Alvion Pendergrass (HART); 69
Ahmad Bowman (WIL); 69
Braxton Samuel (SF); 69
Javion Thompkins (JOHN); 69
Micah Greenwalt (HART); 68
Ja’mari Charles (DAR); 67
Bobby Allen (MANN); 67
Trezhan Stubbs (SF); 67
Roy Covington (DIL); 66
Kalib Jones (WIL); 65
Darrius Ladson (DIL); 65
Damarion McCaskill (CHER); 64
Sammy Pressley (MUL); 62
Sammy Pressley (MUL); 62
Andrea McElveen (DAR); 61.5
Omari Martin (LEEC); 61
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN); 61
Zy’riq Thomas (HART); 60
Ruben Huggins (CHES); 59
Shelton Burgess (LC); 59
Devin Gillespie (CHER); 58
Karden Bell (SF); 58
Elijah Williams (MCB); 57
Jahaven Phillips (MUL); 56
Tymere Stacks (CHER); 56
Tymarion Melton (CHES); 53
Bryce McRae (LAT); 53
Timothy Robinson (WIL); 53
Eric Cooper (SF); 52
Semaj Johnson (WF); 52
Raekwon McNeil (LV); 51
Shamaree Timmons (WIL); 51
Brendan Lee (HART); 50
Tikyse Miller (WF); 50
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Jahaven Phillips (MUL); 15
Wanya Nesmith (LV); 10
Shamaree Timmons (WIL); 9
Yasher Grice (LV); 9
JoCorien Groover (WIL); 8
Deonte Robinson (LEEC); 7.5
Khalil Fulton (LC); 7
Lawrence Burroughs (LEEC); 7
Sammy Pressley (MUL); 7
James Goodie (MCB); 7
Ahmad Bowman (WIL); 7
Kemuel Arthur (WIL); 6
Semaj Johnson (WF); 6
Tyrin Jordan (CHER); 6
Nyziah Alston (CEM); 6
Justin Abraham (HART); 5.5
Kevon Haigler (HART); 5.5
B.J. Joines (CHES); 5
Cam Harper (SF); 5
Dymerius Atkinson (LEEC); 5
Darrius Cooper (CEM); 5
Kobe Montgomery (CEM); 5
Kenlarris Kelly (DAR); 5
Dawson Griggs (MCB); 4.5
Eric Cooper (SF); 4
Kalib Jones (WIL); 4
Josh Sellers (CHES); 4
Anthony Santianna (WIL); 4
Roy Covington (DIL); 4
Zachary Jones (LAT); 4
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Daizion Alford (DIL); 7
Jalen Jenkins (HP); 5
Alvion Pendergrass (HART); 5
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 4
Devin Gillespie (CHER); 4
Jalen Thompson (CHES); 4
Brady Boyle (MCB); 4
Daizion Alford (DIL); 4
Dajuan Reid (CEM); 4
Davian Coaxum (HP);4
Damarrion McKaskill (CHER); 4
Trenton Brown (MANN); 4
Jiqyle Reaves (LV); 4
SCISA
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP; ATT; YDS; TD; INT
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 140;284;2,075;26;10
Joe Kellahan (WA); 86;146;1,552;19;0
Trent Johnson (DCS); 86;169; 1,232;15;8
Robbie Jordan (FCS); 74;137;1,181;11;6
Burgess Jordan (LMA); 66; 98; 1,235; 14; 2
Cade Castes (CA); 52; 91; 935; 10; 5
Garrison Fields (TKA); 65;157;923;9;16
Jordan Jones (T-B); 56;855;NA; 11
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT; YDS; AVG; TD
Austin Brown (CA); 215; 1,903; NA; 21
Marshall Brown (FCS); 169;1,607;9.5;21
Reggion Bennett (T-B); 95;1,391;NA; 18
Wyatt Rowland (LMA); 142;1,490;NA; 8
Donovan Lambert (T-B); 138;1,098;NA; 18
Nick Jones (T-B); 73;1,050;NA; 13
Ethan Kelly (FCS); 115;1,017;8.8;10
Jordan Jones (T-B); 56:855:NA; 11
Joe Kellahan (WA); 111;792;NA;10
Coleby Sinclair (PDA); 122;777;6.4;10
Andre Aikens (FCS); 69;661;9.6;11
George Wilder (CA); 94; 652; NA; 6
Daniel Camp (DCS); 113;610;5.4;7
Adam Norman (DCS); 44;396;9.0;3
Jeremiah Brunson (CA); 53; 360; NA; 0
Kyle Zeman (PDA); 50;322;6.4;6
Jack Senseney (TKA); 81;283;NA; 1
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT; YDS; AVG; TD
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 49;777;15.9;12
Wyatt Rowland (LMA); 29; 741; NA; 8
Connor Gasque (PDA); 52;636;12.2;7
Nick Jones (T-B); 24;576;NA; 12
Adam Norman (DCS); 22;536;24.4;7
Trae Price (WA); 30;518;NA; 4
Matthew Joye (CA); 32; 491; NA; 6
Ashton Harley (TKA); 23;389;16.9;3
Matt Gaskins (CA); 8; 314; 39.3; 3
Austin Heasley (DCS); 19;319;16.8;3
Ethan Kelly (FCS); 12;292;24.3;3
Jack McFadden (FCS); 15;289;19.3;5
Mason Hunt (TKA); 22;289;13.1;1
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Danny Barker (PDA); 138
Austin Heasley (DCS); 79
Dexter McRae (T-B); 71
Cody Sauls (CA); 70
Ryan Forney (PDA); 70
Kaiden Schaffer (FCS); 68
Donovan Lambert (T-B); 63
George Rishmawi (FCS); 63
Cam Ellis (TB); 61
George Wilder (CA); 61
Wheeler Floyd (CA); 60
Jeremiah Brunson (CA); 60
Cooper Lane (DCS); 55
Spencer Scott (TB); 55
Dylan Carter (PDA); 54
Jacob Dubose (DCS); 53
Caleb Boykin (DCS); 53
Tristen Gore (FCS); 51
Justin Gibbs (FCS); 50
Jack McFadden (FCS); 49
Ethan Kelly (FCS); 47
Wyatt Parnell (CA); 46
Collin Hamilton (DCS); 43
Ben Harris (TKA); 40
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Tristen Gore (FCS); 8
Donovan Lambert (T-B); 7
Cam Ellis (T-B); 7
Danny Barker (PDA); 7
Quay Jackson (T-B); 5
Josh Duran (DCS); 5
Wheeler Floyd (CA); 4
Sam Gasque (PDA); 3.5
Collin Hamilton (DCS); 3.5
Graham Berry (FCS); 3
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Dontavis Joe (T-B); 9
Matthew Joye (CA); 7
Weston Glassgow (DCS); 6
Harrison Forehand (FCS); 4
George Rishmawi (FCS); 4
Jack McFadden (FCS); 4
Ryan Forney (PDA); 4
Daniel Camp (DCS); 3
George Wilder (CA); 3
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT: Lamar, Carvers Bay, East Clarendon, Marlboro County, Hemingway, Williamsburg Academy (Defense), Timmonsville, Robert E. Lee.
