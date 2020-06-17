FLORENCE, S.C. — Hilton Head Island’s Max Green carded six birdies, including four along the back nine, for a 6-under-par 65 to top the leaderboard after Wednesday’s first round of the 69th annual Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational at Florence Country Club.
“It’s been a while since I’ve led after a first round, probably never,” said Green, a rising senior at Hilton Head Christian Academy, where he was a 2019 SCISA state runner-up and has verbally committed to play golf at West Virginia University.
“But to lead this tournament, it’s exciting,” he added. “It’s awesome to get out there and fire a first round that low. I like the course, it means a lot. I hit a lot of greens, a lot of fairways, it’s just exciting.”
Tega Cay's Griffin Tarver is one shot back, and there's a two-way tie for third, followed by a two-way tie for fifth. Tied for third at 67 are Columbia's Burch Harrison and Woodruff's Trey Howard. And tied for fifth at 68 are Spartanburg's Drew Harrill and Columbia's Adam Hunt.
Last year’s champion, Pake June, had the best first round of any local golfers, sitting at 13th after a 72 (two birdies, three bogeys).
At 2 under while making the turn, Green took things as they happened. And what soon happened were four birdies during a span of five holes. One of those was from 35 feet at No. 16 (he made one from 40 in last week’s SCGA Junior Open at Pawleys Island).
“After the turn, I wanted to keep it steady and not do anything too crazy,” said Green, who was bogey-free during Wednesday’s round. “Just hit greens, and I hit a ton, and then I made some longer putts, which was really good.”
Sinking short birdie putts at Nos. 13 and 14 helped Green keep his composure after his second shot went awry at No. 15.
“I knew I was hitting really well and could make some good putts, so that helped a lot,” Green said. “I hit the par putt perfect; it was from about six or seven feet, and it went in.”
Then at the par-3 16, after pulling his first shot left, it was still on the green, setting the stage for his 35-foot putt.
“I was just trying to get it close to the pin so I could finish off a par,” Green said. “But then, I hit a really good putt, and it just happened to fall in on the right side.”
Then, on the 17th hole, Green finished his string of birdies with a five-footer.
Tarver, meanwhile, made four birdies along the front nine and carded a 31. After bogeying the 10th, he got back on track with two birdies during his final four holes to finish his 66.
In the Boys 13-14 division, Dallas Johnson (Mount Pleasant) made four birdies on his way to a 2-over par 73, which was good enough for him to take a 3-stroke lead into tomorrow’s second round. Owen Atkinson (Columbia) currently holds a 3-stroke lead at 3-over par in the Boys 11-12 age bracket, and Connor Wolfe (Blythewood) leads the Boys 10 & Under division at 4-over par 39.
But Wednesday belonged to Green, and he’s happy about it.
“Today was awesome, it was just about trying to get out there and play steady golf, and that’s what I want to do for the whole tournament,” Green said. “I hope to make some more birdies tomorrow. I’m on top of the world, right now.”
THURSDAY'S TEE TIMES:
https://scjga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/scjga20/event/scjga208/pairings.htm?r=8a099616-77e2-48d9-bd78-b86d661383af
