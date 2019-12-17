Cookie season is in full swing and that means Sicilian-Americans everywhere are churning out platters of cucidati (pronounced: cooch-e-DAHT-E). Often called “Italian Fig Newtons,” these cookies are a Christmas tradition in Sicilian households. It was my mother’s favorite, and one of my greatest regrets is that I never made them with her. Since her passing, however, I have tried to make them every December in her honor.
The story of cucidati is the story of a diverse people. For centuries, Sicilians have been making this cookie made with nuts, figs, cinnamon, chocolate, honey or orange, and sometimes dates, raisins and liqueurs, depending on your family recipe. The ingredients reflect the many cultures that have influenced the island over time: Ancient Greeks, Arabs, Spaniards, French and others.
While it is commonly thought that Sicilians are Italians who just happen to live on the island of Sicily, all this cultural mingling means Sicilians don’t hail from strictly Latin lines. (In fact, my DNA results show me to be largely Italian with some Greek, Portuguese and French thrown in.) So, in a nutshell, a few cultures got together on the island and came up with a cookie recipe so tasty that it still enjoys a strong placement in the gastronomy of the Sicilian culture.
Making cucidati, which means “little bracelet” in Sicilian, is a labor-intensive endeavor and the resulting flavor profile and aromas are rich and complex. But it’s not nearly as time-consuming as it used to be. Back in the day, Sicilians would take their candied fruit, spices, herbs and nuts to the local butcher to have them ground into the paste that forms the cookie filling. These days, thank goodness, we have food processors to do that hard work for us. Once the filling is made, it is spread on homemade dough that is rolled up and cut into cookies. Some folks like their dough to be firm, while others (myself included) prefer it on the softer side. After the cookies bake, they are typically iced and sprinkled with colored nonpareils.
Cucidati pride is at a fever-pitch right now. My Sicilian family and friends are posting tons of pics on Facebook and Instagram, and I’ll be joining in from my own kitchen this week. Should you want to add a special Sicilian touch to your holiday table, you’ll find plenty of cucidati recipes online. Look at a few, and then select the one that appeals the most. I had to take an oath not to share my family’s recipe and am abiding by that. To do otherwise might invoke another Sicilian tradition: La Cosa Nostra. Just call me Zipped-lipped Libby.
