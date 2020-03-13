FLORENCE, S.C. — The threat of coronavirus wasn’t enough to crush the luck of the Irish Friday evening as people took to the streets of downtown for the Junior League of Florence’s annual Lucky Shamrock Festival.
The party got off to a slow start thanks to concerns about the virus and the threat of rain, but as the band kicked off, the small crowd was beginning to grow.
Junior League organizers said they debated whether to cancel the event. They even thought they might be forced to by order of the president, but when the order was not mandated, they felt the extra precautionary measures they had in place were more than enough. All volunteers wore gloves for the event, and there were hand-sanitizing stations placed throughout the downtown area.
There wasn’t much handshaking or hugging but those in attendance loosened up as soon as The Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band took the stage and those who were there seemed determined to have a good time.
“We can’t be controlled by fear and let it stop us from living life and having a good time,” said Lisa Ivory, who was in attendance with her husband and children. “We’re taking precautions, but we’re still going to have fun.”
Ivory wasn’t kidding about extra precautions as she is one of many who would be classified as medically vulnerable. But instead of letting fear keep her from having a good time, she just added a green surgical mask to her St. Patty’s Day ensemble.
“Yep, I came prepared,” Ivory said, laughing. “I wanted to decorate my mask with some four-leaf clovers but my husband’s machine that I use to do that was broken. But there was no question we were coming. We love coming down here for the live music and parties. And I love costumes. I love to see people dress up. And I think Florence is on it when they put on activities like this where we can all come together as a community, listen to some good music, see some friends and enjoy this nice weather.”
Great street fare is another draw for Ivory and others. Ivory’s favorite is the kettle corn offered by Lowcountry Kettle Corn, a staple at nearly all events downtown.
“The people are what keep us coming back,”said Lowcountry Kettle Corn proprietor Clay Smith. “The corn we use is grown in Darlington. We’re as local as it gets and we like being a part of these things.”
There were many other food items for purchase ranging from hot dogs to fried fish and chocolate-covered bananas, as well as plenty of beer and nonalcoholic beverages. In addition, there was a children’s zone, complete with face-painting and inflatables.
“We come down here for multiple events,”said 11-year-old Ashley Charles. “It’s fun, and everybody has something to do here.”
Coming together as a community to have fun is exactly what the Lucky Shamrock Festival is all about, according to Junior League organizers. The event started in 2014 but originally was a ticketed party held at the Florence Country Club. Eventually, league members decided they wanted to make it more family-oriented and inclusive so they moved it downtown, invited the public and made admission free.
“This was a way for us to have a true community event,” league member Meggie Baker said. “When we started this, we had another major fundraiser Merry Marketplace, which we no longer have. So this is now our major fundraiser each year, and it’s such a great event because there’s something for everyone. You don’t have to have a ticket, you don’t have to buy anything. You just show up and have fun.”
Since 1948, the league has been a driving philanthropic force in Florence, giving thousands of dollars and hours in time to multiple women’s and children’s organizations. In the last year, special projects have included book drives and coat drives in several of Florence District One elementary schools.
“The league does a lot in the community, and that’s what interested me about joining,” said Junior League provisional Leigh Newby. “Since I grew up here and have seen how much the city has grown, I wanted to get more involved in giving back to the community, and this was a great way to do it.”
Friday’s event was supported by the Downtown Florence Development Corporation, and corporation director Hannah Davis said her office is always eager to assist in bringing community events to the downtown area.
“We love having events like these downtown,” Davis said. “Of course, first and foremost, they bring so many people downtown and we have such diverse events with such diverse attendees, I feel like they constantly bring new waves of people who have never been downtown before … or at least haven’t been in recent years to see all the changes. In addition, events like the Lucky Shamrock don’t go on real late. They’re over early, which leaves plenty of time after the event for people to filter into the dining and entertainment venues throughout downtown. So that’s where you see the economic impact, which is great for everyone.”
