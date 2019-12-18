North America could be facing a food-staple shortage of epic proportions. It has been reported that suppliers are having a difficult time keeping up with the fast-food industry’s increased demand for one of America’s favorites.
Bloomberg Financial News predicted in a news article on Dec. 2 that soon Americans may experience a french fry shortage. You heard that correctly. They said french fry. Reading between the lines, it is a potato shortage, but because this year’s crop was harvested as smaller than normal potatoes, which you can’t turn into fries, they called it a french fry shortage.
It seems that in areas like Idaho, North Dakota, and southern Canada where they grow a lot of potatoes, winter came early. Farmers were forced to harvest the spuds before they were fully grown or watch them succumb to the freezing temperatures. All in all, the potato shortage amounted to a total loss of less than 10%, but taters on the south side of french fry size will only make tater tots and hashbrowns.
Here is my take on what could happen.
I imagine that the corporate wheels of the fast-food industry are starting to panic. CEOs are asking their researchers if they can quickly come up with some fake french fries. Their rationale is that if we can have a fake meat-free hamburger, why can’t we come up with a potato-free french fry?
In a vision, I can see the top spud and CEO at Five Guys sitting at the head of a conference table lined on both sides with his corporate executives. He is asking his potato vice president about his contingency plan if potatoes are in short supply. The potato executive is sweating bullets because he has no plan B. In his wildest dreams he never thought there would be a french fry shortage. His friend across the table, the peanut vice president, jumps to his feet to save the day. We will simply top up the customer’s bag with peanuts if there are no fries, he announces. The CEO likes it.
There is a serious chain of events that could erupt if french fries disappear from your supersized combo hamburger box at your favorite fast-food greasy spoon. Ketchup manufacturing could grind to a halt. What do you do with ketchup if there are no fries to pour it on? How about cooking oil. Cooking oil producers could go bust. No potatoes to fry, no need for all that cooking oil. Farmers will be trying to figure out what to do with a corn crop that can’t be turned into corn oil. Willie Nelson will want to do another Farm Aid Tour to save the farmers.
How about all those air fryers that have become so popular? Christmas is days away and stores have sold out of these nifty little appliances. There is probably one under every Christmas tree and they will be useless if there are no potatoes. What else do you do with an air fryer if you can’t make healthy french fries?
Politicians might make the shortage a topic of the presidential debates. Lawmakers will be introducing legislation contingencies for unseen events like potato famines. I fully expect Democrats to blame the whole thing on Donald Trump. They will probably form investigative committees and subpoena potato experts to testify in the Senate to see if Trump could have interfered with weather conditions causing the potato shortfall. Nancy Pelosi will tell Americans that a Democrat president would have never let this happen. She will add the french fry disaster to her long list of reasons our Republican president needs to be impeached.
I can see how things could get out of hand. I don’t know about you, but I plan to make a round to the Pig and the Walmart grocery department to stock up on the largest taters I can find. This could be like when there is hurricane threat 1,000 miles off the coast or a 2-inch-deep snowstorm is predicted. The store shelves could be wiped clean.
I can’t bear the thought of not having one of those big crinkle-cut french fries until the fall of next year when another potato crop comes in. Waiting and watching for favorable weather conditions that will ensure the potato crop survives would be way too stressful. I’m stocking up. I am getting oil to fry them in too, just in case. Someone pass me the ketchup, please.
