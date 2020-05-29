Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BLADEN, COLUMBUS, AND ROBESON. IN NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA, DARLINGTON, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION, MARLBORO, AND NORTHERN HORRY. * THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING * THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR WIDESPREAD 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAINFALL ACROSS THE WATCH AREA, ALONG WITH ISOLATED 3 TO 4 INCH AMOUNTS. ALL OF THIS ACCUMULATING FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING. SOIL MOISTURES REMAIN HIGH DUE TO THE RECENT HEAVY RAINS OF THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS. AND AS A RESULT, IT WILL NOT TAKE MUCH RAINFALL FOR FLOODING TO OCCUR. * RAPID RISES OF STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE FOR AREAS WHERE HEAVY RAIN OCCURS. EXTENDED FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PONDING OF WATER ACROSS LOCATIONS COULD REACH UP TO SEVERAL FEET DEEP! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&