FLORENCE, S.C. — The International Baccalaureate (IB) program is now accepting applications for new students for the middle years program for students in grades seven through 10.
The application period will close at 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. MYP students in seventh and eighth grades are housed in Williams Middle School, and MYP students in ninth and 10th grades are housed in Wilson High School.
There are 120 spots in each grade for the program.
Brian Howell, director of the IB program, said applicants are required to fill out an application and get two letters of recommendation from their current core teachers, or math, science, English or social studies.
Howell said students in the MYP program have the opportunity to start taking a foreign language, either Spanish or German, starting in seventh grade. Students are also placed in advanced classes throughout middle school, he said.
“It’s a rigorous, challenging program for motivated students,” Howell said.
Students and parents interested in the program are invited to attend an information session at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Williams Middle School. The information meeting is expected to last an hour.
The information session will provide students and parents with information on the application process and general information on the program.
Interested students may also shadow current IB students if they would like to observe classes for a day. The cutoff day to schedule a shadow opportunity is Feb. 1.
For more information about the MYP program, shadowing or the application process, visit the Williams Middle School website. The application link may be found on the Williams Middle website.
