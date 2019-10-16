LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City High School students on Wednesday observed a Day of National Concern About Young People and Gun Violence.
They heard from Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Shumate, Florence County sheriff's deputies, Lake City Police Chief Kip Coker, and ATF Task Force agents about keeping gun violence out of schools and communities.
Shumate, speaking as part of South Carolina’s 18th annual Student Pledge Against Gun Violence, said three teenagers die of gun violence every 18 minutes — the leading cause of death among teenagers in America.
Shumate asked students to help make their school a safe place by signing a pledge and acting on it.
He said all students and teachers deserve to be safe while at school.
“I can tell you from personal experience, you can always find a way out,” Shumate said.
Students were instructed how to sign the pledge, receive a gift, and had the opportunity to ask those in attendance questions.
After they signed the pledge, students joined the more than 10 million teenagers who have signed the pledge since the inception of this Day of National Concern About Young People and Gun Violence in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.