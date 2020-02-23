To quote one of my best vegetable farmers, “You won’t be in the vegetable business long if you don’t know how to throw the ugly stuff away.”
Say, what you want, if it is ugly you pass it over and get the better-looking produce if the cost is similar. In America we expect and demand the best.
However, many stores, farmers markets, and grower’s sell what we call “culls” at a reduced price. A lot of times selling culls can make or break a farm because fresh vegetable prices have remained about the same for the last five years and the extra money from selling culls is important to stay ahead.
But and I mean a Big But, you cannot continue to live and grow on cull prices — always strive to sell all your product at top-grade prices. In fact, 50 years ago, my granddaddy sold unshelled butter beans for $15 a bushel and farmers get about the same today. This may change a little since 3% less fresh produce was produced in the U.S. last year and we all know about the law of supply and demand.
Remember, supplying top-quality produce doesn’t end in the field but goes all the way to the table. Plant the best, grow the best, harvest the best, properly cool/protect/preserve the best, and deliver the best.
I always say begin ugly, it gets uglier. Begin right and don’t let it get ugly on the way, and ugly has a way of sneaking up on you. Know what you grow, how to harvest it properly without damage, how to package it, how to cool it, and how to get it there without damage.
Quality is not just a suggestion in the produce industry “Quality only allows you to market/sell your produce without it being turned down.” Remember “Turned Down” is two ugly words that no grower ever wants to hear.
