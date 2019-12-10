LAKE CITY, S.C. — Following a public hearing Tuesday night, Lake City City Council members passed on first reading an ordinance to rezone property on the southeast corner of Charles and Church streets.
The property, owned by Retha B. Brown, is expected to be rezoned from neighborhood-business to residential three, which will allow multiple family dwellings to be built. Contractors are expected to build several 1,000- to 1,500-square-foot, two- or three-bedroom houses. It is possible, City Administrator Stephany Snowden said, that the homes could be townhouses.
"The town is in need of more housing," Snowden said, adding that specific plans for the units will be brought before the city's planning commission in the coming days.
During the regular council meeting, the Lake City (High School) Alumni Committee awarded certificates of appreciation to council members, the mayor, the police chief, Florence County EMS, and the fire chief for their roles each year in helping the alumni have a successful homecoming weekend. According to data shared with the council by the Alumni Committee, as many as 10,000 people attend events in the city over the three-day weekend.
Natasha Robertson told council members that averages to about 3,000 people per day who return to the city to enjoy the October homecoming festivities.
Snowden spoke to the council about the upcoming census efforts and the recent Yard-of-the-Month recognitions.
Homeowners are recognized for their part in helping make the city a prettier place and receive awards from the Moore Farms Botanical Garden and Nursery.
The city's code enforcement officer selects the most improved yard of the month, a runner-up, and a yard of the month winner.
In the passing of second and final reading of ordinances, council members agreed to accept grant funds from the U.S. Department of Justice in a 50-50 split with the city, creating a $1,200 obligation on the city's part for bulletproof vests, agreed to accept grant funds from the S.C. Department of Public Safety in connection with body cameras grant (with no financial contribution from the city), and agreed to accept grant funds from Palmetto Pride in connection with litter control.
Council members also passed on second and final reading ordinances to accept grant funds from the South Carolina Municipal Insurance Trust in connection with the law-enforcement officer safety grant for soft body armor; agreed to transfer $25,000 from the general fund to add an additional police officer position at the police department; agreed to help with delinquent payment of bills following disconnection for non-payment of water bills; and approved the acceptance of almost $8,000 from the county in regard to the Daniels Road well project.
