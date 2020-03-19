FLORENCE, S.C. — The identity of the company known as Project Star will have to wait until at least the next meeting of the Florence County Council.
Third reading of Ordinances No. 11 and 12-2019/20 were deferred by the county council at its monthly meeting Thursday morning.
The ordinances have been deferred for the first three Florence County Council meetings of 2020 and the December 2019 meeting of the council. A public hearing regarding the ordinances was held on Dec. 12 and the ordinances were approved on second reading on Nov. 21. They were introduced on Oct. 17.
Ordinance No. 11 authorizes the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between Florence County, Darlington County, and the company.
Normally, on first or second readings, a copy of the agreement is provided to the county council. However, no such document has been attached to the ordinance yet.
Ordinance No. 12 expands a business park jointly owned by the two counties to include the Project Star property. It also provides for the expenses of the park, the percentage of revenues received, and the distribution of fees in lieu of taxes but does not specify these. Instead, information is referred to the multi-county park agreement which is not provided with the ordinance.
Similar ordinances before the Darlington County Council were approved on third reading at the December meeting.
The name of the company was not specified at that meeting.
Information provided to the council indicates that Project Star will result in an investment of $6.7 million in Florence and Darlington counties.
In other action Thursday, the council:
- Approved upon third reading ordinances expanding a jointly owned and operated industrial park with Marion County to include two Marion County economic development projects, Chipper and Taylor and specifying the expenditure of excess Capital Project Sales Tax II proceeds in the city of Florence.
- Held the introduction of ordinances amending the county's land development code and spending excess Capital Project Sales Tax II revenue.
- Approved proclamations designating March as Disabilities Awareness Month and April 12-18 as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Florence County.
- Approved the appointment of Councilman Jason Springs to serve on the RFP #13-19/20 Electronic Waste Disposal Review Panel, the reappointment of Donna Askins to serve on the County Library Board of Trustees and the appointment of Tommy Pruitt to serve on the Pee Dee Workforce Development Board.
- Authorized the implementation of a second inmate litter crew as needed at a cost of $5,209.80 to be funded from 2019-20 fiscal year salary savings.
- Declared two Dodge Chargers as surplus and authorized their disposal through GovDeals.
- Approved the use of infrastructure funds in the amount of up to $11,000 from each of Council Districts 4 and 9 to fund the repair or replacement of playground equipment at Ebenezer Park, up to $10,952.62 from each of Council Districts 2 and 6 to assist the Pamplico Rescue Squad with the purchase of a chest-compression device, up to $890 from Council District 9 to fund rip rap to be used on public works projects in the district, and up to $945 from each council district to fund a trailer for use by the second inmate litter crew.
- Approved the allocation of up to $6,000 from each of Council Districts 1 and 5 to assist Florence School District Three with the placement of road stone on an access road for J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Sciences Magnet School, up to $4,445 from each council district to fund improvements to Timberwood Road, up to $4,444 from each council district to asphalt the surface of a parking lot owned by the county at Lake City Commerce Park, up to $3,000 from Council District 6 to fund road stone for Wickerwood Road, up to $1,500 from Council District 2 to fund road stone for Forest Lawn Lane, and up to $1,3000 from Council District 2 to fund a road stone for Parkwood Avenue in Pamplico.
