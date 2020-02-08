COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Agriculture started accepting and processing applications for hemp farming, handling and processing permits for the 2020 growing season on Feb. 1.
Applications will be accepted until March 30.
In 2020, there is no cap on the number of permits the department can issue, and no cap on hemp acreage. Also, the department will no longer allow “responsible parties” growing under another farmer’s permit, meaning each person who wishes to farm hemp must apply for a permit.
Now in its third year, South Carolina’s hemp farming program has grown from 20 farmers in 2018 to 114 permitted farmers and 43 processors at the end of the 2019 season.
The South Carolina General Assembly approved the growing of hemp after a pilot program in 2017.
Requirements to receive a hemp farming permit include proof of South Carolina residency, a criminal background check, a $100 nonrefundable application fee and $1,000 permit fee, GPS coordinates of all locations on which hemp will be grown, and attending an SCDA orientation and signing a Hemp Farming Agreement prior to possessing any hemp, including clones and seeds.
The department will also license hemp processors and, for the first time this year, hemp handlers, a category that includes transporters, seed dealers, laboratories, and others who handle hemp. Separate permitting fees, facility requirements, validation inspections and certificate of occupancy are required.
Processing and handling application forms will become available Feb. 1 and applications will remain open through the year.
Application forms will be available on the department website, agriculture.sc.gov/hemp.
A free Hemp Resource Event has been scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phillips Market Center, 117 Ballard Court in West Columbia.
Cannabis plants are classified based upon how much tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is in the plants. THC is the main psychoactive drug in marijuana. If the plant has greater than 0.3 percent of THC by dry weight, the plant is classified as marijuana, which is illegal in the United States. With a weight below 0.3 percent THC by dry weight, the plant is classified as hemp, which was exempted from Schedule I in 2014.
For more information about the South Carolina Hemp Farming Program, visit agriculture.sc.gov/hemp or call Vanessa Elsalah at 803-734-8339.
