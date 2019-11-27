FLORENCE, S.C. — The third #Giving Tuesday Pee Dee Drop In, Do Good will happen from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Waters Building in downtown Florence.
This will be a donation station and open house. The Waters Building is at 135 S. Dargan St.
#Giving Tuesday Pee Dee gives the public a chance to meet local nonprofit organizations and learn about how they serve the community.
Approximately 50 nonprofits will have booths to raise awareness about their particular cause. Each will be requesting donations of goods, cash or volunteers.
“A few months ago, we sent out emails to nonprofits in the area to let them know about the event,” said Laura Hernandez-Cruz, assistant to the executive director of the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, host of the event.
She said the participating organizations were picked on a first-come, first-serve basis for those showing an interest.
She said this is the foundation’s second year of hosting the event at the Waters Building.
“Organizations have the responsibility to bring their own support base to the event,” she said.
“For the first time, we will have a satellite event in Bennettsville.”
Some of the items being requested are household cleaning supplies, bottled water, arts, crafts or school supplies, paper products, money, hygiene items, diapers for children and adults, office supplies, toys, dog and cat food, nonperishable food items, gift cards, children’s books, socks, and new underwear for children and adolescents.
“Giving Tuesday is a national day to highlight philanthropy and nonprofit organizations,” said Cecilia Meggs, Lighthouse Ministries’ executive director. “Lighthouse Ministries is one of the 50 nonprofits participating.”
Meggs said the group has chosen to request paper goods this year as donations. She said people can come and learn about the organizations and give back to the community through their donations.
“We serve a segment of the population that doesn’t always have the money to purchase these items,” she said. “It is nice to have them during the holidays.”
She said Lighthouse Ministries serves Florence County’s people who find themselves in a financial crisis. They provide help assistance with rent, life-sustaining medications and utilities. The organization also has a program to serve families with children to prevent child abuse and neglect.
Another program of Lighthouse Ministries is RAMP. This program serves Florence County’s disabled population and is funded through United Way of Florence County to build ramps so they can enter and exit their homes safely, Meggs said.
The Boy Scouts of America Pee Dee Area Council is asking for copy paper.
“We are asking for copy paper this year, because it is something easy to bring, people have on hand, and we use a lot of it,” said scout executive Michael A. Hesbach.
He said if you make it something easy for people to bring, you are more likely to get it.
“People also have the opportunity to give money as well as request items during the event,” he said.
Hesbach said Boy Scouts of America Pee Dee Area Council has participated in #Giving Tuesday all three years.
“It helps raise awareness of what we do and the fact that we need the community’s financial support as well,” he said.
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to “make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.”
Pee Dee Healthy Start Inc. is asking for baby diapers for its Healthy Start Program. Some parents in the program have difficulty purchasing diapers for their children, said Jeanette Jackson, the human resources and operations manager.
In addition to the Healthy Start Program, Jackson said, the group works with adults and teens. She said donations for all three programs will be accepted and appreciated during the event.
The Salvation Army is asking for donations of children’s toys or a financial gift.
The Salvation Army serves six counties in the Pee Dee region. Last year they served 9,759 people with grocery orders, clothing, meals, shelter and energy assistance.
Mercy Medicine is requesting financial gifts. Mercy Medicine’s mission is to provide a free medical care for low-income, uninsured adults, the working poor and homeless adults living in Florence and Williamsburg counties.
Some of the other organizations are Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault, Darlington County Habitat for Humanity, The Naomi Project, Junior League of Florence, Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee, Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, Hope Health, Girls Scouts of Eastern South Carolina, Marlboro and Dillon County 4-H, Florence Area Humane Society, Florence Little Theatre, Help 4 Kids, Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee, Tenacious Grace and many other worthwhile organization. For a full listing and items requested visit givingtuesdaypeedee.org.
Donors can give to one or more organizations and make a difference in the community. Whether your interests’ are in education, human serves, help for children, animals or society’s most needy and vulnerable, there is an organization being represented at #Giving Tuesday Drop In, Do Good event that would need and appreciate your donations.
