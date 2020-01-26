HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Two people died and four others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the dead as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29.
Hartsville police were dispatched to the lounge in the 100 block of Camden Avenue following a call received at 1:59 a.m., according to a statement from city of Hartsville spokeswoman Lauren Baker.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed two people died. Four others were being treated hospitals for gunshot wounds.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the U.S. Marshals Service are assisting in the investigation.
No arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 843-610-0633.
