DARLINGTON, S.C. – A female jail inmate was taken to a hospital Friday evening after what a Darlington County sheriff’s spokesman described as a “medical episode,” and the Darlington County coroner was called to the hospital.
It wasn’t clear whether the inmate was dead or what the nature of the “medical episode” was.
According to an email sent to news media by Lt. Robby Kilgo, the inmate was in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and “was being held on charges of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless homicide.”
Kilgo said Sheriff Tony Chavis had asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.
