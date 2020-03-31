HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A Hartsville man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting Thursday night shooting on West Old Camden Road.
He is Zachary Keith Wilks, 18. He is also charged with criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say Wilks attempted to kill a person by shooting into the home where the victim was living. The investigators say Wilks had previously sent threatening text messages to the victim prior.
Wilks was arrested Tuesday and was in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
