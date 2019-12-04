DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington man has been arrested for a second time this year on charges of criminal sexual misconduct with a minor and other charges dating to 2014.
The arrest of Raymond Kevin Warren, 52, was announced by Sheriff Tony Chavis. Warren is charged with three counts of assault and battery, second degree, and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, between 11 and 14, second degree.
“My investigators are continuing to investigate the allegations surrounding the actions of Warren dating back to 2012, and we believe there may be more victims” Chavis said. “Parents; if your child has ever interacted with Warren and you believe your child is a victim, contact us immediately.”
Warren was previously arrested Feb. 8 by sheriff’s investigators on 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, under 11, first degree and twelve counts of criminal sexual with a minor, between 11 and 14, second degree. Warren was released March 20 on a $100,000 bond.
A Darlington County magistrate set bond at $100,000 on Warren Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Darlington County sheriff’s investigator Heather Lewis at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through the sheriff’s office mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
