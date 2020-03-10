COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two Pee Dee business owners have been arrested by agents of the South Carolina Department of Revenue on unrelated tax charges.
Almeda Myers Graham, 55, of Darlington County, has been charged with five counts of failing to collect and pay over to the South Carolina Department of Revenue withholding taxes in the amount of $28,801 from 2014 to 2018.
She is described as the owner of a home health-care business.
If convicted, Graham faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000 or both for each charge.
Graham was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $5,000 cash or surety bond on Monday.
Luther Dale Hutchins, 59, of Bennettsville, was arrested on four charges of failing to collect, report, and pay withholding taxes to the South Carolina Department of Revenue in the amount of $112,995 from 2016 to 2019.
If convicted, Hutchins faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000 or both for each charge.
