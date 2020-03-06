Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * AT 8:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.04 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 10.4 FEET BY EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 10.5 FEET...FLOODWATERS BEGIN TO AFFECT PORTIONS OF EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD. &&