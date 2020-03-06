FLORENCE, S.C. — Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery Friday in the 2600 block of David McLeod Boulevard in Florence.
According to an email sent by police Capt. Mike Brandt, the victim was getting out of a vehicle in a parking lot near West Mathers Drive when the robber demanded money. The robber, described as a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants, left on foot.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information about the case is asked call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
