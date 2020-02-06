FLORENCE, S.C. — Police say a burglary was thwarted when residents were awakened by the sound of someone breaking in.
The burglars fled after “a brief physical altercation with one of the victims,” according to the Florence Police Department.
But one suspect was detained after officers found him in the neighborhood and he was later charged with first-degree burglary. He was identified as Joel Demetrius Waiters.
The break-in happened on Jan. 30 in the 1400 block of Waverly Avenue.
The police are asking anyone with information regarding the break-in to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
