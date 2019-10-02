FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Tuesday made an arrest in the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of Frederick E. Law.
Phillip Tyrone Legette, 44, of 1112 Oakland Avenue, Florence, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
Legette surrendered to Florence Police officers Tuesday afternoon.
Police officers Saturday responded at 6:05 p.m. to the 1100 Block of Oakland Avenue to a reported shooting and located Law. He was transported to a Florence area hospital where he later died.
Legette will have his initial hearing Wednesday before a magistrate and later a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.