HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The chairman of the Hartsville Airport Advisory Board saidTuesday that the board hopes a new terminal building for the airport can become a reality within the next two years.
Board Chairman Dr. Lee Gardner gave the Hartsville City Council an update on the advisory board’s progress toward developing plans for a new terminal building.
Gardner told the council during its regular meeting that a new terminal has long been a dream for the board. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve taken steps to bring us closer to making that a reality,” he said.
Those steps have included working on a conceptualized design for a terminal with the aviation consulting firm that works with the board, Gardner said. The design concept still must be finalized before contractors can put together cost projections, he said.
He said the board wants a building that is unique to reflect Hartsville’s unique character.
Funding for a terminal construction project will ultimately come from federal and state sources along with private donations, Gardner said. He said construction of a terminal building is outside the scope of the city’s existing airport budget.
“We think we can make this happen, based on what we’ve been told by the consultants,” Gardner said.
In other business, the council gave unanimous final approval to an ordinance to transfer a piece of city-owned property adjoining the Hampton Inn property on the corner of Fourth Street and Railroad Avenue to the Hartsville Development Corp. for inclusion in the proposed Canalside development project. The 0.75-acre vacant lot is valued at $25,000.
The city created the nonprofit development corporation to undertake economic development projects in the city.
The city controls the corporation by virtue of its appointment of two members of the corporation’s three-member board of directors.
The Canalside project, also referred to as the Canal District, is a proposed long-term development project that will be part of a larger multi-county business park. The city and the corporation have acquired a number of properties for inclusion in the project.
City ordinances and state law allow the city to transfer city-owned property by grant or below market value to the corporation for future development if doing so meets certain standards that are deemed in the best interest of the city, promote economic development and encourage improvement in the city’s quality of life.
