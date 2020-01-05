If you would like to have an event placed into the community calendar, please send information on the event to starandenterprise@scnow.com, fax to (843) 423-1710 or drop it by the Marion Star and Mullins Enterprise office before 12 p.m. (submissions must be typed) on Friday’s. Calendar events are subject to space available and are not guaranteed to run. Submissions will be edited.
Mullins Recreation Department hosting Seniors BINGO
Mullins Recreation Department will be hosting Seniors BINGO every Wednesday morning at 8:30am. For any questions please contact Ken Mason, assistant recreation director, at 843-409-6672.
Marion Team B Neighborhood Watch Meeting
Anyone interested in a neighborhood watch in the northeast section of the City of Marion is asked to join a group of concerned citizens monthly as it meets. Each meeting will have an update from the city police, a speaker and other community updates. The meetings are the first Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m. in City of Marion Fire substation meeting room on Sen. Gasque Road. For information, contact Lyle Werner at 703-431-4694 or at lyle@lylewerner.com.
Drop-Off Site for Worn US Flags
American Legion Post 89 and Mullins VFW Post 6122 have identified Mullins Hardware on Gapway Street in Mullins as the designated site for anyone wishing to drop off worn or tethered United States Flags. The flags will be gathered by the posts’ representatives for proper disposal at a later date.
Marion County bus route taking residents to job site
Marion County residents are being offered free rides to and from Perdue for first shift employees.
The route extends from Mullins to Marion to Latta to Dillon and on to Perdue.
Passengers are encouraged to arrive five minutes early and stand on the southbound side of the road in view of the driver.
The bus route is organized by PDRTA, SC Works and Pee Dee Workforce Development Board.
The pick-up locations are Bi-Lo in Mullins, Piggley Wiggly bus stop in Marion, Tiger Mart on US 76 and Dunlop St., Latta IGA Latta High School, Northeastern Tech and Hotzone Mart in Dillon from 6:30-7:20 p.m.
For more information and must call ahead to PDRTA dispatch at 843-665-2227 ext. 2.
Marion Booster Club meetings
Marion High School Booster Club meetings are held every third Monday at the school at 6:30 p.m.
“The Voices” of New Mt. Zion AME Church 2620 Main Street Sellers, South Carolina would like cordially invite one and all to join us in celebrating our Annual Choir Anniversary on Sunday, January 20th, 2019 at 4:00pm with Rev. D. Pennie Damon, Pastor.
