FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees heard an audit presentation that revealed weaknesses in district purchasing, construction contracts and credit card use.
A performance audit and forensic audit were conducted on the school district.
Tim Lyons, with Mauldin and Jenkins, presented the performance audit to the board. The performance audit investigated pupil activity funds, construction contracts and payroll and human resources through random sampling.
Specifically in the food service department, Lyons said, it was hard to track that purchased items were received and delivered to where they were supposed to go.
There were several purchases of items such as blenders and small wares made from Florence Restaurant Supply that were properly approved, but there was no recollection of where the items were in the district.
Lyons suggested the district use the three-way match, which matches the invoice, purchase order and receiving report to ensure that the items get where they need to go.
The performance audit highlighted several problem areas within the food service department, such as gift cards for employees being purchased and employees being reimbursed for catering services.
The audit also showed where the former assistant manager of food service and a current board member made purchases using district contracts and then reimbursing the district.
Board member Davy Gregg raised a question on several findings within the food service department, including invoices from U.S. Foods addressed to “Florence One Catering” that were paid with district funds.
“What is Florence One Catering?” Gregg said. “Are we running a catering shop? We are a school district, I thought.”
Lyons said it his understanding that Florence One Catering is not tied to the district.
Lyons said Mauldin and Jenkins also looked at most recent constructions projects to see how the district handles constructions contracts, invoices and change requests, as well as budgeting with long-term projects.
The most recent construction projects are R.N. Beck Learning Center, Delmae Heights Elementary School, Royall Elementary School and North Vista Elementary School.
The audit showed that the budget practices were not as strong as they needed to be throughout these projects.
For the Delmae Heights Elementary project, a change order for nearly $200,000 was made for asbestos removal at the McClenaghan building and sidewalk between John W. Moore Intermediate School and Lucy T. Davis Elementary School.
Lyon said change orders are supposed to be in line with the scope of the work, but the $200,000 change order was outside of the scope of the work.
The overall cost for the construction of Delmae Heights Elementary was $5 million over budget, and the cost for the Royall Elementary construction was nearly 7% lower than the budget.
“We kept hearing that we came in under budget and on time so this is a shocker to me,” said board member Trisha Caulder.
Superintendent Richard O’Malley said the audit came from administration request.
There is currently an ongoing SLED investigation relating to the food services department. The investigation began in June of 2019.
O’Malley said he turned over the findings of the audits to SLED this week.
“The only way we get better is we know who we are, and we move forward,” O’Malley said.
