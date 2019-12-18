Euel Durwood Jones died Nov. 2 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence. His eulogy was Nov. 6 at Central United Methodist Church and titled: “ A Service of Death and Resurrection.” The eulogy and sermon were preached by the Rev Dr Jimmie Harley, retired from the First Baptist Church, across the street, the Rev Thomas Smith, and Pastor Johnny Crouch.
We all knew Euel Durwood Jones as Woody.
Woody helped to build a culture, leading the campaign to build a civic center for Florence and thereby catapulting Florence into a modern, expansive era of growth and development. Woody and his colleagues enabled us to become Modern Florence, paving the way for Mayor Willis and his vision of growth.
Woody was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Charlotte, North Carolina; he came to Florence with his parents at age 3, his family returning to their roots. Woody graduated from McClenaghan High School. He was inducted into the Army ending up after four years as a captain in the Artillery Corps, serving several more in the Reserves. He then studied law at USC Columbia School of Law and became a banker, serving in Beaufort and Hilton Head for about 10 years. Marriage to the lovely and vivacious Mary Quinn Scott of York, called “Quinnie,” on Hilton Head Island in 1979 portended a return to Florence. He then proceeded to successfully take over his family’s World Travel and Cruises for the next 30 years. “World Travel” was sort of his second nickname, as he loved travel, taking over 50 trips and cruises with his family, the last to Iceland. One year he and Quinnie, along with their son Euel Durwood Jones III, organized and led a group of about 50 locals to Europe for the Oberammergau Passion Play and to tour the surrounding Bavaria.
Woody’s passion, intelligence, humor and commitment drew him into a whirlwind of quality community activity from Ducks Unlimited to Cooks for Christ. At Christmas he routinely delivered hundreds of bowls of his homemade cranberries and collard greens. His once-a-month Wednesday night spaghetti meals at the Central Methodist Church became famous. At home he took over the kitchen and grocery shopping.
Woody had a habit of settling arguments by hitching his hands on his belt buckle, leaning forward a bit and producing a winning smile; who could resist that?
But his crowning achievement was the successful build of the Florence Area Civic Center completed in 1993. Heyward King and Woody began to develop a vision for a Florence activity and events center in about 1987 through a local economic development group called Florence County Progress. The effort was supported by Progress and the then economic developers for Florence County, Curt Hogan and then Frank Willis. Support was built among the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, Florence County and at first only tacit support from the city of Florence, who later became big supporters of the project. Early background and philosophical support were provided by the local Pee Dee Area Council of Governments (COG). The COG facilitated distant site visits, economic modeling, sizing projections, feasibility/use studies, local site choices, funding sources and relative mathematics. About 1989 the project was ready to go public, but unexpectedly, ran into adverse publicity and fierce resistance.
There always was some opposition to the Civic Center Project itself, but mostly the public fight was over location (current site off I-20 vs. East of Florence vs South of Florence), size (how many seats in the arena and how much space for other events), charging (ticket prices, local groups wanting free space, how high the fees or rents to major tenants or events), funding (state money vs. local money vs. donations), and cooperation, or not, among the stakeholders (land owners vs. City vs. County vs. the Chamber vs. the Arts Groups vs. others, some unexpected); some consulting had to be taken out of the area to avoid “stirring the pot” (some legal and economic advice.)
A huge advance in what really was a fierce struggle behind the scenes was threefold: the amazing endurance and almost magical strategies of Woody and Heyward, the determination of the Byrd Estate, and the decisive help of Sen. Hugh Leatherman (who himself ran into at least two major attacks over the project — one here in Florence and other in Columbia). Ironically, both Woody and Heyward were “old Florence” and much of the undercurrent debate over the Project pitted “old Florence” against “new Florence.” In retrospect, their social position probably allowed for success. But all survived and even thrived. Most of the cost was assigned to the state of South Carolina, the rest shared by the two local governments, who also agreed to support early operating losses, and the Byrd Estate, which donated the land, but also gained from later development nearby.
Woody dedicated his life to the project with time, energy and travel; along the way, he survived boycotts against his business and personal attacks. He traveled all over the county and even out, promoting the project, meeting with citizens at town halls, meeting with politicians, meeting with lawyers, etc. And he won. The civic center (now called the Florence Center) was built and now universally admired. Even into his last year, Woody liked to take Quinnie and drive around the center’s neighborhood, looking at the thriving development and the motels springing up; and just watching the people.
Although the final votes were narrow, both local governments came together in the end to support and fund the center with approved bonding, even all the while struggling internally and dealing with personality clashes between the two leaderships. The first Civic Center Commission was chaired by Woody and appointed half by the mayor of Florence and half by the county of Florence. The commission’s first job was to construct the building.
Lee Greenwood hailed the groundbreaking and Reba McEntire the opening. A cute story: a local detractor, writing many passionate letters to the newspaper against the project, offered to walk naked across the arena if it should ever fill; well, the Reba concert filled, but the detractor was a “no show.”
The access road to the Florence Center is named “Woody Jones Boulevard.” I am told the center is now self-sustaining with its original debt paid off; the remodeling project might require some government payments again. The economic impact to Florence of the center and the surrounding business district is tremendous. Over its 25-year history the building has played host to a roller hockey team, two ice hockey teams, three indoor football teams, two basketball teams and the Florence Symphony Orchestra.
Woody, of course, had challenging times during the Civic Center battle, but he survived with the same smile, love of nature and politics, and passion for his family, community and state. He always had a love and passion for Florence, delighting in touring guests around the city, even to the end. He continued in business, eventually selling (but the business lives on, now the oldest, surviving independent travel agency in South Carolina at 60 years) and becoming a successful salesman for a large Murrells Inlet outdoor shuttering company, the Plantation Shutter Company. And he traveled more than ever. He always loved to talk politics and about “what is going on.”
We love and admire Woody. We admire his optimism. We miss him but will always remember him.
(Editorial assistance and consent provided by Quinnie Jones, Woody Jones III and Heyward King.)
